Brazil's tax court rules against Gerdau; shares fall

BRIEF-Baidu appoints Qi Lu as group president and COO
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
BRASÍLIA, July 13 Brazil's tax auditing court CARF ruled against steelmaker Gerdau SA on Wednesday in four cases where the company was questioning charges estimated at 4 billion reais ($1.2 billion).
Shares of Gerdau fell more than 5 percent in mid-day trading in Sao Paulo shortly after the ruling's announcement. Gerdau said it would appeal the decision.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy)
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.