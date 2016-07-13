版本:
2016年 7月 14日

Brazil's tax court rules against Gerdau; shares fall

BRASÍLIA, July 13 Brazil's tax auditing court CARF ruled against steelmaker Gerdau SA on Wednesday in four cases where the company was questioning charges estimated at 4 billion reais ($1.2 billion).

Shares of Gerdau fell more than 5 percent in mid-day trading in Sao Paulo shortly after the ruling's announcement. Gerdau said it would appeal the decision.

(Reporting by Leonardo Goy)

