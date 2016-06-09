Brazil's Gerdau says not been notified of U.S. investors lawsuit

SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA said in a securities filing on Thursday it has not yet been notified of investors' lawsuits filed in the United States.

New York law firm Pomerantz LLP filed a class-action suit against Gerdau on May 26, alleging the company issued materially misleading business information to investors over tax liabilities, based on Brazilian corruption investigations. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)