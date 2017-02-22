版本:
Brazil's Gerdau posts Q4 net loss of 3.1 bln reais

BRASILIA Feb 22 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA reported on Wednesday a net loss of 3.1 billion reais ($1.00 billion) in the fourth quarter, due in large part to impairments and currency fluctuations.

The company posted adjusted EBITDA, or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, of 716 million reais.

($1 = 3.0921 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
