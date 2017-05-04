Brazil's Gerdau posts unexpected loss as revenue slips

SAO PAULO May 4 Gerdau SA, the largest steelmaker in the Americas, posted a surprising first-quarter loss on Thursday, reflecting declining revenue and the impact of a recent Brazil ruling on the booking of contingent liabilities.

Porto Alergre, Brazil-based Gerdau lost a net 34 million reais ($10.8 million) last quarter, compared with profit of 14 million reais a year earlier. Analysts expected profit of 70.96 million reais in the first quarter.

Management will discuss quarterly results later in the day.

($1 = 3.1635 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)