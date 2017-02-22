UPDATE 1-Brazil's Gerdau posts Q4 net loss of 3.1 bln reais

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
(Adds results detail)
BRASILIA Feb 22 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA reported on Wednesday a net loss of 3.1 billion reais ($1.00 billion) in the fourth quarter, due to impairments and lower steel sales.
The loss was a slight improvement on the 3.2 billion reais net loss reported in the same quarter of 2015, when the company also booked heavy writedowns.
Gerdau, the largest producer of long steel in the Americas, wrote down assets by 2.9 billion reais, principally on its North American operations.
Excluding non-recurring items, Gerdau reported an adjusted net loss of 205 million reais and adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, of 716 million reais.
($1 = 3.0921 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.