2012年 11月 1日

Brazil's Gerdau ends search for partner to develop mining unit

SAO PAULO Nov 1 Gerdau SA has ended a search for a strategic partner to develop mining assets, including 6.3 billion tonnes of iron ore reserves, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

