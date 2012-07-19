版本:
2012年 7月 20日 星期五

Gerdau CFO Schirmer to retire after 26-year stint at mill

SAO PAULO, July 19 Gerdau, Brazil's largest steelmaker, said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Osvaldo Schirmer will retire in December after a 26-year stint with the company.

The Porto Alegre, Brazil-based company named André Pires de Oliveira Dias as his replacement, starting in January 2013, according to a statement. Dias is currently finance director at Gerdau's Long Steel North America unit, based in Tampa, Florida.

Dias has been with Gerdau since 2004, when he was named as head of investments. After that he took charge of the controlling Gerdau-Johannpeter family's investment holding company.

