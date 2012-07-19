Gerdau CFO Schirmer to retire after 26-year stint at mill

SAO PAULO, July 19 Gerdau, Brazil's
largest steelmaker, said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer
Osvaldo Schirmer will retire in December after a 26-year stint
with the company.
The Porto Alegre, Brazil-based company named André Pires de
Oliveira Dias as his replacement, starting in January 2013,
according to a statement. Dias is currently finance director at
Gerdau's Long Steel North America unit, based in Tampa, Florida.
Dias has been with Gerdau since 2004, when he was named as
head of investments. After that he took charge of the
controlling Gerdau-Johannpeter family's investment holding
company.