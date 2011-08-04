UPDATE 1-Brazil's Gerdau misses profit estimate on costs

* Profit tumbles 41 pct, misses analysts' forecasts

* Output rises y/y, pointing to North America recovery

* EBITDA sinks 24 pct but beats quarterly estimates

* Results underscore tough industry environment (Rewrites to add estimates, output comments, details, background, bylines)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr.

SAO PAULO, Aug 4 Gerdau (GGBR4.SA)(GGB.N), the largest steelmaker in the Americas, said on Thursday that net income sank 41 percent in the second quarter, as rising raw materials and wage costs weighed on mill operations.

Profit for the Porto Alegre, Brazil-based steel giant fell to 503.2 million reais ($320 million) from 855.9 million reais a year earlier, according to a filing. Gerdau was forecast to earn 534.2 million reais in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Gerdau, the world's second-biggest producer of steel products for the construction industry, posted net income of 409 million reais in the first quarter.

Depressed domestic steel prices and rising costs for coking coal and iron ore -- two key ingredients of steel -- hampered profitability, albeit at a less intense pace. On a sequential basis, profit, operational earnings, revenue and sales gained for the first time in a year.

Output rose in a year-on-year basis, "fanned by the gradual recovery of demand in all business lines, with a highlight for Brazil and North America," the filing said. Production of raw steel rose 8 percent to 5.12 million tonnes, while that of rolled steel products climbed 3 percent.

Net revenue rose 9 percent to 9.01 billion reais, along with a jump of 12 percent in shipments, the filing said. Costs, however, rose at a faster 17 percent pace to 7.61 billion reais because of the surge in raw materials prices, Gerdau said.

Sales, general and administrative expenses fell 4 percent from the year earlier, but gained 2 percent sequentially, indicating a recovery amid a revival in sales and plans to expand capacity.

Capital expenditures reached 340 million reais in the quarter, Gerdau said, adding that it will invest an additional 183 million reais in the upgrade of its Pindamonhangaba and Mogi das Cruzes units in Brazil.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell 24 percent to 1.31 billion reais from the year-ago period, but beat estimates of 1.29 billion reais in the Reuters poll. EBITDA, as the indicator is known, is a widely used gauge of cash generation and operational profitability.

EBITDA jumped 19 percent from the 1.102 billion reais in the first quarter as the specialty steel and Brazil units outperformed. North America's performance was stable, Gerdau said.

Cost pressures weighed on EBITDA on a year-on-year basis, pushing the indicator down to 15 percent of total revenue from 21 percent in the second quarter of 2010. The so-called EBITDA margin rose from 13 percent in the first quarter.

($1=1.57 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr., editing by Dave Zimmerman)