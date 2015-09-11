Brazil's Gerdau to lay off 200 workers at Pindamonhangaba steel mill

SAO PAULO, Sept 11 Workers at the
Pindamonhangaba mill of Brazil's Gerdau SA, Latin
America's largest steelmaker, approved an accord that will
result in the layoff of 200 workers for five months as a
Brazilian economic recession cuts steel demand.
The local steelworkers union in Pindamonhangaba, a city 125
kilometers northeast of the Sao Paulo, on Thursday said it had
approved the deal.
Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Gerdau confirmed on Friday that
there will be layoffs but did not give any numbers in its
statement.
Brazil's weak economy, hurt by a giant corruption scandal at
state-run oil company Petrobras, has seen tens of thousands lose
their jobs since late 2014.
The Gerdau layoffs follow a decision to lay off 70 workers
at the mill in May, also for five months. That group of workers
is expected to return to work in October when the 200 workers
approved for layoffs Thursday will begin their furlough.
A third round of layoffs at Gerdau's plant could be
considered if demand does not pick up, the union said.
One of the hardest hit sectors by Brazil's worst economic
downturn in two decades has been the automobile industry, which
is a major consumer of steel and has cut jobs amid the sharp
decline in cheap credit and consumer confidence.
About 1,700 workers are employed at Gerdau mill in
Pindamonhangaba which produces rolled steel products.
Gerdau said the layoffs were made to preserve jobs in the
long term, and that the mill will continue to serve clients
despite the layoffs.
(Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing
by Andrew Hay)