Nov 10 Brazilian steelmakers will likely keep prices for long and flat steel products unchanged in coming month, executives said on a conference call on Thursday.

Gerdau's (GGBR4.SA)(GGB.N) net income jumped a stronger-than-expected 17 percent in the third quarter as a decline in financial expenses and lower taxes offset rising production costs for the largest steelmaker in the Americas. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr., editing by Gerald E. McCormick)