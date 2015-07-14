Brazil's Gerdau plans broad reorganization amid grim steel outlook

SAO PAULO, July 14 Gerdau SA, the Americas'
largest steelmaking group, announced on Tuesday a broad
corporate reorganization that aims at taking better advantage of
the firm's growing size in markets other than home turf Brazil
amid weak demand and pricing for steel products.
Under the plan, which the Porto Alegre, Brazil-based firm
announced in a securities filing, Gerdau will pay 1.986 billion
reais ($633 million) to buy out minority shareholders in four
units, integrate South American operations outside Brazil in a
single unit and merge the company's iron ore unit into its
Brazil operations. Gerdau plans to formally present the new
structure in the third-quarter earnings report, the filing
added.
($1 = 3.1365 Brazilian erais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)