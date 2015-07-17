Gerdau says buyout of units taking place at adequate valuation

SAO PAULO, July 17 Gerdau SA, the
largest steelmaker in the Americas, said on Friday that a plan
to spend 1.986 billion reais ($621 billion) buying out four
units in a broad reorganization program took place under
adequate valuations and market conditions.
Under the plan, Gerdau will buy the remaining stakes it does
not yet own in Gerdau Aços Longos SA, Gerdau Açominas SA, Gerdau
Aços Especiais SA and Gerdau América Latina Participações SA.
The sellers of the stakes are bank Itaú Unibanco SA and
AcelorMittal Netherlands BV and not any of Gerdau's controlling
shareholders, the company said in a securities filing.
Shares of Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Gerdau shed 4 percent
on Friday, the third decline in four sessions. The plan was
announced on July 14.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)