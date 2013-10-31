Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau's Q3 profit tops estimates

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
SAO PAULO Oct 31 Brazil's Gerdau SA , the largest steelmaker in the Americas, reported third-quarter net income of 642 million reais ($293 million), according to a securities filing on Thursday.
According to a Thomson Reuters poll of six analysts, the Porto Alegre-based company, was expected to post average net income of 546.5 million reais in the quarter.
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.