版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四 18:59 BJT

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau's Q3 profit tops estimates

SAO PAULO Oct 31 Brazil's Gerdau SA , the largest steelmaker in the Americas, reported third-quarter net income of 642 million reais ($293 million), according to a securities filing on Thursday.

According to a Thomson Reuters poll of six analysts, the Porto Alegre-based company, was expected to post average net income of 546.5 million reais in the quarter.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐