Brazil's Gerdau beats first-quarter profit estimates

BRIEF- NanoCarrier to invest into Tocagen
April 24NanoCarrier Co Ltd * Says it will invest into Tocagen Inc Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/zfV0hp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO May 7 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA beat profit estimates for the first quarter as expenses fell faster than revenue in a traditionally weak period for output and sales.
Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Gerdau on Wednesday posted net income of 440 million reais ($197 million), above the 344 million reais estimated in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine; editing by Jason Neely)
April 24NanoCarrier Co Ltd * Says it will invest into Tocagen Inc Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/zfV0hp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* MSCI has slimmed down proposal to include 169 Connect stocks
* Mittelstand in the countryside struggles with Industrie 4.0