Brazil's Gerdau posts 20 pct drop in fourth-quarter profit

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 4 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA reported fourth quarter net profit of 393 million reais ($134 million) on Wednesday, beating analyst forecasts.
A poll of analysts had forecast quarterly net profit of 210 million reais. Profit in the quarter fell 20 percent compared with the previous year.
($1 = 2.93 reais) (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.