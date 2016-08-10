Brazil steelmaker Gerdau posts Q2 net profit of 184 mln reais

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling wins $17 mln drilling contract
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA reported on Wednesday net profit for the second quarter of 184 million reais ($59 million), down 30.6 percent on the same quarter last year.
($1 = 3.12 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business