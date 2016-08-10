版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 20:43 BJT

Brazil steelmaker Gerdau posts Q2 net profit of 184 mln reais

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA reported on Wednesday net profit for the second quarter of 184 million reais ($59 million), down 30.6 percent on the same quarter last year.

($1 = 3.12 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐