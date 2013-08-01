Brazil steelmaker Gerdau beats profit estimates in second quarter

SAO PAULO Aug 1 Gerdau SA , the largest steelmaker in the Americas, posted second-quarter net income of 401 million reais ($175 million), according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Profit at the Porto Alegre, Brazil-based company came in above the average profit estimate of 323 million reais in a Thomson Reuters poll with six analysts. One analyst in the same poll expected a loss of 81 million reais.