UPDATE 1-Brazil Gerdau Q1 profit drops 39 pct as steel sales fall

RIO DE JANEIRO May 6 Brazil's steelmaker Gerdau
SA on Wednesday posted a 39 percent drop in first quarter net
profit as sales fell amid a likely recession in Latin America's
largest economy.
Gerdau, the largest long-steel producer in the
Americas, reported net income of 267 million reais ($88 million)
in the first quarter, compared to profit of 440 million reais in
the same quarter last year.
The company said in a securities filing that sales volumes
fell in nearly all of its business divisions even as a weaker
real helped it make more money from its U.S. operations
and exports.
Consolidated net revenue dropped 1 percent year-on-year, to
10.45 billion reais. In Brazil only, net revenue fell 11 percent
to 3.3 million reais in the same comparison.
The Brazilian economy is expected to shrink around 1 percent
this year as austerity measures weigh on domestic consumption.
Gerdau's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a measure of operational efficiency known as
EBITDA, fell 8.9 percent to 1.1 billion reais, in line with
analysts forecasts.
($1 = 3.05 reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)