UPDATE 1-Brazil's Gerdau sees income drop by nearly a third as sales sink

SAO PAULO Aug 12 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA
posted a sharp drop in second quarter net profit on
Wednesday as sales fell in both its domestic and North American
divisions and said it is eyeing possible future asset sales.
Gerdau, the largest long-steel producer in the Americas,
reported net income fell 32.6 percent to 265 million reais
($76.37 million) in the second quarter, compared to profit of
393 million reais in the same quarter last year.
Sales volumes in the Brazilian market fell 20.5 percent due
to a slowdown in industrial activity and construction, the
company said in a securities filing.
The Brazilian economy is expected to shrink about 2 percent
this year and to post zero growth in 2016 as higher interest
rates, lower commodities prices and broad government austerity
measures drag down consumer confidence and weigh on domestic
consumption.
Sales in Gerdau's North American division dropped 6.4
percent from a year earlier. The company said the comparative
decline was due to a more competitive field for imports and an
exceptionally strong second quarter a year ago.
While growth in steel demand in emerging markets, especially
China, is expected to remain weak in 2015, exports of steel from
the world's largest producer, China, are flooding global
markets.
Chief Executive Andre Gerdau Johannpeter told analysts on a
conference call later on Wednesday that the company was
re-evaluating the profitability of its joint ventures and
minority stakes in other endeavors with an eye on possible
future asset sales.
The company's chief financial officer, Harley Scardoelli,
said on the same call that although the weakened real against
the dollar would modestly help company sales abroad, he expected
exports to fall slightly in the third quarter from the second.
Consolidated net revenue rose 3 percent year-on-year, to
10.76 billion reais.
Last month the company announced plans to spend 1.986
billion reais buying out four units as part of a broad
reorganization program.
Gerdau's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a measure of operational efficiency known as
EBITDA, rose 1.2 percent to 1.184 billion reais.
($1 = 3.47 reais)
