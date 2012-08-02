版本:
Gerdau's second-quarter net income beats estimates

Aug 2 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau reported second-quarter net income of 549 million reais ($269 million), down sharply from 503 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

But a Reuters poll of 11 analysts had forecast an average net profit of only 428.4 million reais for the period.

