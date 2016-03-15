UPDATE 1-Brazil's Gerdau posts 4th-qtr loss of 3.17 bln reais

(Adds further financial results)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15 Brazil's largest
steelmaker Gerdau SA reported on Tuesday a
non-adjusted net loss of 3.17 billion reais ($854 million) in
the fourth quarter, driven by a steep recession in its domestic
market and writedowns across its businesses.
The loss was mostly due to non-cash impairments totaling 3.1
billion reais taken on its north American, Brazilian and
specialist steel divisions reflecting a deterioration in the
steel market and the value of its assets.
Before impairments, Gerdau reported an adjusted net loss of
41 million reais, broadly in line with a Reuters poll of analyst
forecasts. That compares to a 393 million reais profit in the
same quarter last year.
Gerdau has been the more resilient of Brazil's steelmakers
in recent quarters, able to weather a slowdown in its domestic
market due to greater exposure to the U.S. market. But with
Brazil's construction sector still in freefall and many of the
biggest builders ensnared in a corruption scandal focused on
state-run oil producer Petrobras, the toll has begun
to mount.
The company has not been immune to a rise in corruption
probes in Brazil either. Gerdau is implicated in a police
investigation into a scheme in which the steelmaker allegedly
avoided hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes. Police raided
the company's offices and summoned Chief Executive André Gerdau
Johannpeter for questioning last month.
In its financial results statement, Gerdau denied any
wrongdoing and said all tax-related payments had been strictly
within the law.
($1 = 3.71 reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)