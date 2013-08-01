版本:
Gerdau sees little impact from Brazil's steel import tax decision

SAO PAULO Aug 1 A decision by the Brazilian government not to renew an import tax on some steel products is unlikely to impact local mill Gerdau SA in a meaningful way, Gerdau executives said at a conference call on Thursday.

The decision will not have "a great impact" on Gerdau, the largest steelmaker in the Americas, Chief Executive André Gerdau-Johannpeter said.

