Brazil's Metalúrgica Gerdau aims to raise $319 mln in private offer

SAO PAULO Oct 29 Metalúrgica Gerdau SA, the
investment holding company that controls Brazilian steelmaking
group Gerdau SA, unveiled on Thursday a plan to sell
500 million shares in a private transaction.
The company will offer 170 million common and 330 million
preferred shares in a process known as restricted-effort
offering, Gerdau said in a securities filing. At current prices,
the offering could raise about 1.24 billion reais ($319
million), according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
Public offerings with restricted efforts differ from
standard equity offerings in that a company does not have to
request registration of the plan with securities industry
watchdog CVM, only qualified investors can participate, and the
deals cannot be marketed through road shows or the media.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)