German sentenced to 8-1/2 yrs for $37 mln pyramid selling scam

STUTTGART, March 5 A German man has been
convicted of running a pyramid selling scheme that duped
investors out of at least $37 million dollars and sentenced to
eight-and-a-half years in jail, a Mannheim court said.
Ulrich Felix Anton Engler was accused of using a
Florida-based marketing company to lure investors between
end-2004 and mid-2007, under the pretence of investing the cash
on the New York Stock Exchange. In reality, he was running a
pyramid selling or Ponzi scheme.
Prosecutors said they had evidence that 1,295 investors from
Germany, Austria and Switzerland lost at least $37 million in
the scheme run by Engler, who was arrested in Las Vegas in July
2012 and then extradited to Germany.
A pyramid or Ponzi scheme fails to make real investments
which yield actual returns. A fraudster can keep up the
appearance of delivering consistent returns by paying out cash
to old investors by using funds from new investors.
A spokesman for the Mannheim court said Engler was convicted
on Monday of two counts of fraud. He had agreed to plead guilty
in exchange for a sentence of less than eight years and nine
months.
An international arrest warrant was issued for Engler in
2007, but his whereabouts remained unknown until his arrest in
Las Vegas.
