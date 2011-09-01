RPT-UPDATE 4-Europe rejects IMF call for more bank capital

* IMF sees 200 bln euro capital shortfall at Europe banks
By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, Sept 1 European politicians on
Thursday rejected an International Monetary Fund call for banks
to raise up to 200 billion euros ($290 billion) in new capital,
adding to fears that policymakers may be underestimating the
severity of the debt crisis.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde's call on Saturday for mandatory
capitalisation of European banks to prevent a world recession
has reignited a debate over whether they have raised sufficient
capital to withstand a severe downturn .
The IMF, the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB)
and bank analysts have voiced concerns about a capital
shortfall, while European regulators, politicians and banking
associations argue that banks have a sufficient cushion to cope
with market turbulence and worries over sovereign debt after
several rounds of capital raising across the continent.
A European source told Reuters on Wednesday that the IMF had
estimated European banks could face a capital shortfall of 200
billion euros, a figure rejected by European bankers and
policymakers.
The IMF figure is much higher than European Union estimates
of banks' capital needs following stress tests in July which
revealed banks needed to raise 2.5 billion euros ($3.6 billion),
less than had been expected before the tests.
The bank stress tests failed to account for significant
losses on sovereign debt held on bank balance sheets, a factor
criticised this week by accounting body IASB, which said
European financial institutions should have been more consistent
in booking losses on Greek government bonds.
Writedowns disclosed in bank results have varied between
21-50 percent.
In a note sent to institutional clients on Aug. 16, a
Goldman Sachs strategist argued that European banks needed as
much as $1 trillion in capital, The Wall Street Journal
reported. The piece failed to make clear by when the capital was
needed.
Matthew Clark, banking analyst at Keefe Bruyette & Woods
said it was important to determine the nature of a capital
shortfall, and to distinguish between banks struggling to
refinance themselves on a day-to-day basis and banks that can
use retained earnings to meet future regulatory requirements.
Key parts of Basel III regulatory requirements do not come
in to force until 2013, Clark said, giving banks some time to
plug the gap.
European bank shares were lower at 1416 GMT, with the Stoxx
600 banking index down 1.2 percent.
Figures on Thursday showed euro-priced bank-to-bank lending
rates edged higher, driven by concerns about the outlook for the
economy and euro zone banks.
The three-month Euribor rate -- traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending --
ticked up to 1.543 percent from 1.542 percent.
The fight over whether European banks have sufficient
capital highlights a flaw in the accounting treatment of
sovereign debt, experts say.
"One enormous weakness is that European banks are encouraged
to load up on sovereign debt without pricing in the appropriate
risk penalty," said Roger Myerson, winner of the Nobel memorial
prize in economics in 2007. "It creates the wrong incentives for
governments and banks."
Myerson, who was recognised for his contributions to
mechanism design theory, said that under Basel accounting rules,
sovereign debt is still given a risk weighting of zero.
This encourages banks to buy risky debt without having to
build an appropriate capital cushion, and provides an incentive
for governments not to address their deficit levels since they
are still able to issue debt.
"This looks like the entire problem of the euro zone,"
Myerson told Reuters.
J.P Morgan has estimated that based on the stress-test data,
European banks showed a capital deficit of 80 billion euros,
with UK banks needing 25 billion euros, French banks 20 billion
euros and German lenders 14 billion euros.
The European Commission reiterated on Thursday it saw no
need for drastic action since the publication of the stress test
results, echoing comments made by the European Banking Authority
on Tuesday.
Eurozone governments and the European Central Bank disagree
with the "very questionable" methodology of the IMF estimates on
bank capital requirements, another European government official
said. The European Central Bank declined to
comment.
The view was echoed by the German Banking Association BdB
which represents lenders such as Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and
Commerzbank , and the VOEB, which represents troubled
lenders such as WestLB. Both questioned the IMF's methodology
and insisted there was no immediate need to inject capital into
German banks.
France took a similar line on its banks, whose shares came
under intense pressure during August amid concerns over access
to funding, with French Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse saying
they were not a cause for concern.
"French banks are now better capitalised than a year ago;
they passed stress tests which were extremely tough less than a
month ago. I don't think there is any cause for worry over
French banks," she said at an event on Thursday.
Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said he could not
speculate on the 200 billion euro IMF figure, but added: "A
sovereign debt crisis never comes alone. The risk from a
sovereign debt crisis is the connection with the banks.
Contagion of a sovereign debt crisis usually happens through the
banking system. We cannot see these two separately."
