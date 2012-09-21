CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Adidas slashes Reebok 2015 sales target

(Removes reference to 10 percent growth from par 5)
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Adidas slashed its
2015 sales target for its struggling Reebok brand to 2 billion
euros ($2.6 billion) from 3 billion euros after losing a major
American football contract and fraud was discovered at its
Indian operation.
The German company, the world's second-largest sports
apparel company behind Nike, bought Reebok in August
2005 for $3.8 billion. It enjoyed initial success with a range
of toning shoes, but has since struggled to find its feet.
Sales at Reebok slumped 26 percent in the second quarter and
annual revenue is expected to fall from 2011's 1.96 billion
euros. Its performance contrasts sharply with the rest of the
Adidas group, which expects overall sales to rise nearly 10
percent in 2012.
Adidas Chief Executive Herbert Hainer has said that Reebok
needs to come up with new products and will focus on fitness
categories such as keep-fit trend Crossfit, running, gym, yoga
and dance.
The company kept an overall target to increase group sales
to 17 billion euros by 2015, with faster than expected growth at
its Adidas brand and golf business offsetting the weakness at
Reebok.
Sales for the Adidas brand are now expected to reach 12.8
billion euros in 2015, up 5 percent from the previous target of
12.2 billion euros.
Adidas shares, which have gained 30 percent this year as it
takes market share from rivals, touched a record high of 65.76
euros on Wednesday.
The company announced in April that it had uncovered
commercial irregularities at Reebok India and replaced
management there. It said the fraud and a subsequent
restructuring of Indian operations would cost Adidas almost 200
million euros. The unit's two former managers were arrested on
Thursday in India on suspicion of fraud.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Goodman)