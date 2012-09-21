UPDATE 2-Adidas cuts Reebok 2015 sales target by 1 bln euros

* Reebok sales target cut to 2 bln euros from 3 bln
* Confirms group target to increase sales to 17 bln euros
* Lifts mid-term sales goal for Adidas brand to 12.8 bln
euros
* Shares drop 2.3 percent, biggest faller on the Dax
By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Adidas has cut the
2015 sales target for its struggling Reebok brand by a third to
2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) after a torrid year in which it
lost a major American football contract and fraud was discovered
at its Indian operation.
The German company, the world's second-largest sports
apparel firm, bought Reebok in August 2005 for $3.8 billion to
try to close the gap on market leader Nike in the United
States. It enjoyed initial success with a range of toning shoes,
but has since struggled to find its feet.
Sales at Reebok slumped 26 percent in the second quarter and
annual revenue is expected to fall from 2011's 1.96 billion
euros. Its performance contrasts sharply with the rest of the
Adidas group, which expects overall sales to rise nearly 10
percent to about 14.5 billion euros in 2012.
Adidas Chief Executive Herbert Hainer has said that Reebok
needs to come up with new products and will focus on fitness
categories such as keep-fit trend Crossfit, running, gym, yoga
and dance.
Reebok will also restrict sales growth in less lucrative
markets such as India and Latin America and instead focus on
improving its profit.
"While we have seen some good progress from the brand ... we
cannot claim that we are on the path to sustainable global
success just yet," Hainer told investors in California.
Shares in Adidas, which have gained 30 percent this year and
touched a record high of 65.76 euros on Wednesday, were down 1.5
percent at 64.56 euros at 0830 GMT, making them the biggest
faller on Germany's Dax index of leading shares.
The reduced target for Reebok is a rare spot of bad news for
Adidas, which has managed to perform better than Nike and Puma
this year in Europe and China, where consumer spending
has slowed.
PROFITS OVER SIZE
Adidas kept an overall target to increase group sales to 17
billion euros by 2015, with faster than expected growth at its
Adidas brand and golf business offsetting the weakness at
Reebok.
Sales for the Adidas brand are now expected to reach 12.8
billion euros in 2015, up 5 percent from the previous target of
12.2 billion euros.
Hainer said the group would reach an operating profit margin
of 11 percent by 2015, approaching 9 percent in 2013 and 8
percent in 2012. He also hinted that the 2015 sales target could
be exceeded.
Analysts at the presentation in California welcomed the
focus on profit rather than outright sales growth.
"We think the new sales composition makes margin targets
more credible (as the more profitable brands grow stronger),"
Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Kuhn wrote in a note.
Of the 33 analysts covering Adidas, 24 have a "buy" or
"strong buy" rating on the stock, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine.
Adidas announced in April that it had uncovered commercial
irregularities at Reebok India and replaced management there.
It said the fraud and a subsequent restructuring of Indian
operations would cost Adidas almost 200 million euros. The
unit's two former managers were arrested on Thursday in India on
suspicion of fraud.
Reebok in 2010 lost the contract to provide kit for players
in the NFL American football league to Nike. Adidas has said
that it gave up the pricey contract because it did not fit with
Reebok's new focus on all things fitness.
The contract officially ended in March 2012. Adidas had said
earlier in the year that it would result in lost sales of about
$200 million in 2012.
It said on Friday that of the 1 billion euro reduction to
the Reebok sales goal, about a third was down to the NFL loss
and that it is now reporting sales related to NHL hockey
products under a different business segment.