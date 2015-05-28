Rise of ad blocking threatens German publishers

* More than 30 pct of Germans online use ad
blocking-PageFair
* Ad-blocking costs German publishers $889 mln/yr-Meetrics
By Harro Ten Wolde and Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, May 28 With two court victories
against German media companies under its belt in as many months,
ad-blocking start-up Eyeo is an increasing concern for
publishers dependent on online advertising for growth.
Cologne-based Eyeo's Adblock Plus leads the fast-growing
market for software to block Internet advertising that many
users find intrusive or spoils their experience of websites.
More than 30 percent of Germans online use such software,
far higher than the 5 percent of Internet users globally in
2014, according to Dublin-based analytics and advisory firm
PageFair, which develops "ad blocker-friendly" advertising.
Philipp von Hilgers, MD of ad viewability measurement
company Meetrics, puts the figure even higher for Germany, the
world's fourth-biggest advertising market, where Internet users
are unusually conscious of privacy and security issues.
"Ad-blocking software probably costs German publishers
somewhere in the region of 815 million euros ($889 million) per
year, based on 34 percent of Germans online using the software
and display ad spend of 1.58 billion euros in 2014," he said.
A Munich court ruled on Wednesday that Adblock Plus did not
breach laws on competition, copyright or market dominance,
rejecting arguments brought by leading commercial broadcasters
ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL.
RTL and ProSieben said they were looking into appealing
against the ruling.
"We consider the product an attack on media pluralism and
freedom of the press and we will therefore examine our options
and further legal action against Eyeo," said Thomas Port, the
head of SevenOne Media, ProSieben's marketer.
"MAJOR THREAT"
The ruling came just weeks after a Hamburg court handed the
company, which has 37 employees, a victory in a case brought by
German newspapers Handelsblatt and Die Zeit.
In August, another hearing against Eyeo is scheduled in a
Cologne court in a case brought by Axel Springer, the
publisher of Europe's best-selling tabloid Bild.
Eyeo said it was not facing trials outside of Germany.
Adblock Plus acts like a firewall between a web browser and
advertising servers.
The software mostly is installed by end users on their
desk-top computer or laptop and it blocks ads on websites and
Facebook as well as video ads on Youtube.
Advertisers can avoid being blocked by requesting to be
added to a so-called "white list" in return for a fee. The
request is vetted by a panel of tens of thousands of users by
Eyeo before being granted.
More than 400 organisations including Amazon and
Microsoft are on that list and have already turned the
2011 start-up in a profitable business, an Eyeo spokesman said,
adding that Adblock Plus has 50-60 million active monthly users.
This makes them the market leader, said Ed Barton, a TV
analyst at Ovum.
"Certainly for online publishing, online news sites, it's a
major threat to the business model. They're very, very effective
at online display blocking," Barton said.
"Firstly, it was a very early mover. Secondly, it's
incredibly user-friendly. Thirdly, there's a very well-curated
list of sites to block so it's all done for you."
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
(Additional reporting by Joern Poltz in Munich; editing by
Susan Thomas)