Horses, rhinos come to air cargo's aid in recession

By Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Milano de Flore, waiting
dozily at Frankfurt airport for a flight to Buenos Aires after
competing in the London Olympics, had no idea how important he
is to the air freight business.
That is because he is a horse - one of the many millions of
live animals whose transport by air has helped operators cushion
the ups and downs of the air cargo sector in the past few years
with lucrative specialty freight business.
"It's stayed relatively constant throughout the crisis.
There's hardly any volatility like with usual freight. People
just love animals," Axel Heitmann, head of Lufthansa Cargo's
Animal Lounge in Frankfurt, told Reuters.
And like other kinds of speciality freight - such as
pharmaceuticals that have to stay cold, perishables like flowers
or valuables like gold - animal cargo is more profitable than
general freight.
Larger animals in particular - such as dolphins bound for a
water park in Dubai, giant pandas on their way to a new home in
Paris or thoroughbred race horses - offer carriers hefty
margins.
Lufthansa Cargo, the freight arm of Germany's leading
airline Deutsche Lufthansa transports around 100
million live animals per year, almost as many as the number of
passengers served by parent Lufthansa.
That number does however include 3,000 tonnes of worms to be
used as fishing bait and a lot of tropical fish, Heitmann said.
ABSOLUTELY PROFITABLE
At around 30 million euros ($39.4 million) in annual sales,
Lufthansa Cargo's live animal business is still small, compared
to its overall sales of 1.4 billion. But it's "absolutely a
profitable business," Heitmann said.
Lufthansa invested at least 10 million euros in a new 4,000
square metre animal facility, the Animal Lounge opened in 2008,
when its old facilities reached capacity and it was having to
turn down business.
Lufthansa Cargo expects its animal business to grow revenues
by about 3-4 percent this year, Heitmann said. That compares
with a fall of 9.2 percent in volumes for Lufthansa Cargo's
overall business in the first six months of the year.
Animals have been transported by air since the early 1930s.
In Germany, the demand for moving pets via planes was driven
in the early days by army personnel, who wanted to take their
dachshunds back with them to the United States.
Nowadays few airlines transport live animals because there
are very strict regulations on the facilities they need to offer
and how animals should be treated to keep them safe and well.
GIRAFFES RISK HEART ATTACKS, RHINOS NEED SEDATION
Zoo animals are often especially challenging because they
may be especially large, fragile or poisonous. Rhinoceroses,
unsurprisingly, have to be sedated throughout the flight.
"You don't want such a large animal lumbering about in
flight," Lufthansa's Heitmann said.
And giraffes are so sensitive and at such risk of heart
attacks that they have to gradually get used to rising noise
levels on the plane before taking off.
But the dangers of transporting animals are worth it for
those cargo carriers that are willing to make the investment.
KLM Cargo, part of Air France-KLM, which ships
animals ranging "from bumblebees to giraffes and from guppies to
horses", says it has seen no declines in demand for animal cargo
in the crisis.
Industry-wide, demand for overall air freight meanwhile
declined by 2.8 percent in the seven months through July this
year, according to airline industry body IATA.
Horses like the 12-year-old stallion Milano de Flore, who
placed 64th at the London Olympics, are a particular growth area
for cargo carriers. This is due to the popularity of events such
as the Spruce Meadows show-jumping in Canada and relatively new
tournaments, including the Dubai World Cup.
Data from the Federation Equestre Internationale, the
international body governing equestrian sport, shows a marked
rise in events over the last four years. Since 2008, the start
of the financial crisis, the number of annual events has jumped
34 percent.
"Given the growing popularity of equestrian sport worldwide,
we expect the number of FEI competitions at all levels to
continue growing," a spokeswoman for the federation said.
Cargolux, a freight-only carrier that flies up to
3,000 horses a year, recently invested in new horse containers
that allow it to carry as many as 78 horses per flight on its
Boeing 747-400 freighters, or 90 on the new 747-8F.
PRICE NO OBJECT?
Growth of animal cargo "is not necessarily linked to
economic factors," Hiran Perera, Senior Vice President - Cargo
Planning & Freighters at Dubai-based Emirates, said.
Animals flown on cargo aircraft can be very valuable, and
owners are much more concerned with safety and reliability than
with how much the trip will cost.
Air freight is generally more popular for transporting
valuable goods such as gold or pharmaceuticals than ships or
trucks. Air cargo accounts for just over a third of goods
transported around the world by value but only about 0.5 percent
of the tonnage, according to data from IATA.
It can cost anywhere between 5,000-8,000 euros to transport
a horse from Europe to North America, compared with around 800
euros for a medium-sized dog.
Unlike pets such as cats and dogs, horses do not fit in the
hold of regular passenger planes, which are only 1.60 metres
high, and so have to fly on freight aircraft and require special
containers that can fit up to three horses side-by-side.
If no horses are booked for the return trip, the container
has to be flown back empty, which the cost of the shipment needs
to cover as well.
Emirates has been transporting horses since 2001 and in
April this year brought 70 of them from Oman to Britain for the
Queen's Diamond Jubilee, a record number for the company.
"Pet and horse transportation has increased. It's partly
because of the aircraft that we have and the fact that we've
invested in all of this. It's beginning to pay off," Perera
said.
Perera said Emirates has worked with aircraft maker Boeing
to ensure the 777 freighter planes it was buying would be
suitable for the shipment of animals as well as other cargo.
Such planes may require, for instance, heating as well as
seats for grooms that travel with the animals.
On one of its 777s, Emirates flew thoroughbred horses from
Sydney to upstate New York in 2010 - its longest non-stop cargo
flight ever at 17.5 hours - and says the horses may have been
worth more than the aircraft on which they were travelling.
A 777 Boeing freighter is worth $280 million at list prices,
while a thoroughbred racehorse can cost hundreds of thousands or
even tens of millions of dollars.