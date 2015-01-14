版本:
UPDATE 1-Strange odour prompts Condor flight to return to Frankfurt

* Condor flight turned back over southern France

* Flight had 258 passengers, nine crew aboard (Adds Condor comment on plane landing safely)

FRANKFURT Jan 14 A Condor airlines flight from Frankfurt to Havana returned safely to Frankfurt on Wednesday after the cabin crew discovered a strange odour mid-air, Condor said.

"Flight DE3184 has landed safely in FRA (Frankfurt). Guests are housed and cared for in a hotel. A new departure time for tomorrow is checked," Condor said on its Twitter account.

The Boeing 767, with 258 passengers and nine crew aboard, left Frankfurt at 1445 GMT and was over southern France when it decided to return to Frankfurt after talking to air traffic control.

No details were immediately available on the type of odour. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Stephen Brown)
