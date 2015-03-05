German airline Germania's CEO eyes all-Airbus fleet

BERLIN, March 5 German airline Germania aims to
switch its fleet to all-Airbus aircraft when it takes
older Boeing 737s out of service, its chief executive said.
"We want to harmonise our fleet in five years," Karsten
Balke told Reuters at the ITB travel trade fair in Berlin.
Privately held Germania currently has a fleet of 10 Boeing
737-700s, recently upgraded with fuel-saving wingtip
technology and new seats, nine Airbus A319s and five A321s.
Asked when Germania would place orders for further Airbus
aircraft, Balke said: "We have purchase rights, and we will use
them when we get the right price."
Berlin-based Germania focuses on routes in Europe, North
Africa and the Middle East and last month added routes from
Berlin and Duesseldorf to Teheran while and this week it
launched a service from Hamburg to Tel Aviv.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)