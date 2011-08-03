UPDATE 4-German air traffic controllers call off strike

* Frankfurt court approves air traffic body's injunction
FRANKFURT, Aug 3 Air traffic controllers in
Germany called off a strike planned for Thursday morning,
sparing thousands of vacationers flight delays and
cancellations.
The air traffic controller's union had earlier appealed
against an injunction brought by the DFS air traffic authority,
ruling the strike was illegal.
A spokesman said that the air traffic controllers' union
GDF had decided to abandon the strike, given that a decision on
the appeal would come too late and therefore cause too much
disruption.
"The decision stands no matter the outcome of the appeal,"
the GDF spokesman said late on Wednesday.
The union had voted to strike between 0400 GMT and 1000 GMT
of Thursday, which would have affected thousands of flights
during a busy summer holiday week.
On a typical day in August, around 600,000 people use
Germany's airports, travel association DRV said.
European air traffic agency Eurocontrol had said 9,000
flights were expected in German airspace on Thursday and a
strike could affect around 3,000 flights.
German airlines and travel companies had said they would be
ready if the strike did go ahead.
Eurocontrol was working with Germany's neighbors to
re-route flights where possible, while tour operator TUI Travel
Plc (TUIGn.DE) TT.L and airline Condor, part of Thomas Cook
Group Plc (TCG.L), had said they would bring flights forward so
that customers could get away before the strike.
TUI Germany had said 144 flights with 5,800 passengers
would be affected by a strike, while Condor said 22 of its
flights serving around 4,600 passengers would be hit.
Industry players had been quick to condemn the planned
strike, with the DRV and German transport minister Peter
Ramsauer saying air traffic controllers should not take out
their grievances on passengers looking forward to a vacation.
"People have saved all year for their holiday and they pick
this week to carry out such a strike," Ramsauer pointed out to
journalists on Wednesday.
GDF wants a 6.5 percent pay rise over 12 months and has
asked that pay be linked to the number of years in service.
It rejected the latest offer from the DFS for a raise of
3.2 percent plus a one-time payment this year, and an increase
of at least 2 percent next year.
The GDF said it would give 24 hours' notice before any
further strike.
Ramsauer had queried whether a 25-hour work week, 50 days'
annual leave and average pay of about 120,000 euros ($171,500)
could be described as bad working conditions.
Airlines have previously successfully fended off strikes
using the courts.
Last year, pilots from Air Berlin (AB1.DE) and Deutsche
Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE) were forced by judges to call off or
curtail strikes.
While a six-hour strike could cost Lufthansa an amount in
the low double-digit million euros, the impact would still be
small in comparison with that of the ash cloud airspace closure
of last year, or of the uprisings in North Africa.
By comparison, an 18-month dispute at International
Airlines Group's (ICAG.L) British Airways over pay and
conditions for cabin crew resulted in 22 days of strikes and
cost the airline more than 150 million pounds ($246 million).
($1 = 0.609 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.700 Euros)
