UPDATE 4-German air traffic controllers call off strike

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 Air traffic controllers in Germany called off a strike planned for Thursday morning, sparing thousands of vacationers flight delays and cancellations.

The air traffic controller's union had earlier appealed against an injunction brought by the DFS air traffic authority, ruling the strike was illegal.

A spokesman said that the air traffic controllers' union GDF had decided to abandon the strike, given that a decision on the appeal would come too late and therefore cause too much disruption.

"The decision stands no matter the outcome of the appeal," the GDF spokesman said late on Wednesday.

The union had voted to strike between 0400 GMT and 1000 GMT of Thursday, which would have affected thousands of flights during a busy summer holiday week.

On a typical day in August, around 600,000 people use Germany's airports, travel association DRV said.

European air traffic agency Eurocontrol had said 9,000 flights were expected in German airspace on Thursday and a strike could affect around 3,000 flights.

German airlines and travel companies had said they would be ready if the strike did go ahead.

Eurocontrol was working with Germany's neighbors to re-route flights where possible, while tour operator TUI Travel Plc (TUIGn.DE) TT.L and airline Condor, part of Thomas Cook Group Plc (TCG.L), had said they would bring flights forward so that customers could get away before the strike.

TUI Germany had said 144 flights with 5,800 passengers would be affected by a strike, while Condor said 22 of its flights serving around 4,600 passengers would be hit.

Industry players had been quick to condemn the planned strike, with the DRV and German transport minister Peter Ramsauer saying air traffic controllers should not take out their grievances on passengers looking forward to a vacation.

"People have saved all year for their holiday and they pick this week to carry out such a strike," Ramsauer pointed out to journalists on Wednesday.

GDF wants a 6.5 percent pay rise over 12 months and has asked that pay be linked to the number of years in service.

It rejected the latest offer from the DFS for a raise of 3.2 percent plus a one-time payment this year, and an increase of at least 2 percent next year.

The GDF said it would give 24 hours' notice before any further strike.

Ramsauer had queried whether a 25-hour work week, 50 days' annual leave and average pay of about 120,000 euros ($171,500) could be described as bad working conditions.

Airlines have previously successfully fended off strikes using the courts.

Last year, pilots from Air Berlin (AB1.DE) and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE) were forced by judges to call off or curtail strikes.

While a six-hour strike could cost Lufthansa an amount in the low double-digit million euros, the impact would still be small in comparison with that of the ash cloud airspace closure of last year, or of the uprisings in North Africa.

By comparison, an 18-month dispute at International Airlines Group's (ICAG.L) British Airways over pay and conditions for cabin crew resulted in 22 days of strikes and cost the airline more than 150 million pounds ($246 million). ($1 = 0.609 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.700 Euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Rhys Jones in London; Editing by David Hulmes and Gerald E. McCormick)