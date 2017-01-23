China's HNA in final talks to buy German airport Hahn

FRANKFURT Jan 23 Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn airport in western Germany, the airport's state owners said on Monday.

HNA, the owner of Hainan Airlines Co, has been active in the travel industry, buying caterers Gate Group and a stake in Servair, plus hotels group Hilton and a stake in Brazilian airline Azul, among some of its recent deals.

It has teamed up with local German company ADC, run by former politician Siegfried Englert, for the bid.

The federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate had previously agreed to sell loss-making Hahn airport, a former military base now used mainly by Ryanair, to a Chinese company but the sale collapsed after the bidder failed to make any payments.

Rhineland Palatinate owns an 82.5 percent stake in Hahn, with the rest owned by the neighbouring state of Hesse. It said three bids had been received in the latest sale process and after auditors had reviewed the offers, it had decided to enter into final-stage negotiations with ADC and HNA.

Hahn is around 120 kilometres from Frankfurt, Germany's largest airport, but unlike Frankfurt, has a 24-hour operating licence, making it attractive for freight flights. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Louise Heavens)