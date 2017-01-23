China's HNA in final talks to buy German airport Hahn

FRANKFURT Jan 23 Acquisitive Chinese
conglomerate HNA is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn
airport in western Germany, the airport's state owners said on
Monday.
HNA, the owner of Hainan Airlines Co, has been
active in the travel industry, buying caterers Gate Group
and a stake in Servair, plus hotels group Hilton
and a stake in Brazilian airline Azul, among some of its
recent deals.
It has teamed up with local German company ADC, run by
former politician Siegfried Englert, for the bid.
The federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate had previously
agreed to sell loss-making Hahn airport, a former military base
now used mainly by Ryanair, to a Chinese company but the
sale collapsed after the bidder failed to make any payments.
Rhineland Palatinate owns an 82.5 percent stake in Hahn,
with the rest owned by the neighbouring state of Hesse. It said
three bids had been received in the latest sale process and
after auditors had reviewed the offers, it had decided to enter
into final-stage negotiations with ADC and HNA.
Hahn is around 120 kilometres from Frankfurt, Germany's
largest airport, but unlike Frankfurt, has a 24-hour operating
licence, making it attractive for freight flights.
