UPDATE 1-Billionaire Aldi heir dies aged 58

* German businessman survived by wife and five children
* Funeral took place in November, family says
* Berthold Albrecht was one of richest men in Europe
By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, Dec 7 German billionaire Berthold
Albrecht, who became one of Europe's richest men after he and
his brother Theo Jr inherited the Aldi discount supermarket
chain, has died aged 58, his family announced on Friday.
The brothers' fortune, held by a family foundation, was
estimated at $17.8 billion by Forbes, placing them 32nd in its
list of billionaires.
Their wealth came courtesy of their father, Aldi co-founder
Theo Albrecht, who died aged 88 in July 2010.
After the Second World War, Theo and his brother Karl turned
the small grocery store their mother operated in Essen into one
of the nation's largest food retail chains with their focus on a
limited selection of bargain goods in sparse stores.
"Berthold was a fighter, and full of hope to the end," his
wife, Babette, wrote in a full-page notice published in several
German newspapers, indicating that he had been ill for some
time.
The family has taken a back seat from day-to-day operations
at Aldi since 1993, when Theo Snr appointed managers from
outside the family, and Berthold's death is unlikely to have any
significant impact on the company
"There will be no change to the operational business,"
Westend Brokers analyst Klaus Kraenzle said, highlighting how
the reins to external managers had been handed over already.
"Management is aware of the challenges they are facing from
Lidl, which is acting very agressively."
TAX-DEDUCTIBLE RANSOM
The dominance of the German food retail market by
discounters Aldi and Lidl has made it difficult for outside
players to make money from supermarkets in Europe's largest
economy, with even the mighty Wal-Mart having to concede
defeat.
Aldi was split into two divisions covering north and south
Germany in 1960. Theo took the north and Karl the south. Karl,
aged 92, is classified by Forbes as the richest man in Germany,
with a fortune of $25.4 billion.
Friday's notice from the notoriously reclusive family said
that Berthold's funeral had taken place in November, but it did
not give further details of the circumstances of his death.
The family has fiercely guarded its privacy since the
kidnapping of Theo for 17 days in 1971. He was eventually
released after a ransom of about $3 million was paid.
True to his thrifty principles, Theo then went to court to
have the ransom classified as a tax-deductible business expense.
The Aldi empire, which has estimated worldwide annual
turnover of about 50 billion euros ($65 billion), also owns the
Trader Joe's grocery chain in the United States. In Europe, it
competes with the likes of Tesco, Carrefour
and Metro.
Berthold worked on the supervisory board of directors at
Aldi North, where he had a particular interest in Trader Joe's.
"He knew how to give the group the means to push forward
into the future," Aldi Nord said in a announcement. "He was
liked by everyone."
Berthold is survived by his wife, five children and the
family dog, who was also mentioned in Friday's announcement.