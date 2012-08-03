Aleris takes over Voerde Aluminium's cast house

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
HAMBURG Aug 3 U.S. metals group Aleris said on Friday it had acquired the cast house of insolvent German aluminium plant Voerde Aluminium.
The sale of the cast house to an unnamed customer had been announced in May while a buyer was being sought for the separate electrolysis and anode production units at the Voerde plant.
"The Voerde cast house will give the company an additional annual casting capacity of 115,000 tonnes," Aleris said. "The operation also will provide Aleris with increased manufacturing flexibility and additional finishing and recycling capability."
The Voerde cast house has supplied rolling ingot and billet to Aleris for many years, Aleris added.
The Voerde smelter, which produces 115,000 tonnes of aluminium annually, declared insolvency on May 4. Germany's metals industry association said the Voerde case illustrated the danger to German metal output from the country's high electricity prices.
Voerde's insolvency administrator was not immediately available for comment.
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Lenovo Group Ltd Chairman Yang Yuanqing on Thursday said the company was on track to turn around its mobile phone business in the October-December quarter of 2017, or by the end of the business year through March 2018 at the latest.