Germany in push to encourage antibiotics development

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Feb 18 Germany is looking to
encourage the development of more powerful antibiotics against
the growing threat of drug-resistant superbugs, the country's
pharmaceutical industry association said on Wednesday.
The health ministry in Berlin is to hold talks later this
year with Germany's pharma lobby VFA, which will propose loosely
modelling any new rules for antibiotics on the so-called orphan
drug status that is awarded to experimental treatments of rare
diseases, VFA's chairman Hagen Pfundner said.
One of the biggest deterrents for drugmakers is that any
new, more powerful antibiotics would need to be used sparingly
because overuse could give rise to even more resistant bacteria,
he said.
"When you develop, produce and market an antibiotic that is
not supposed to be used in the first place unless all other
existing therapies have failed, you need a special regulatory
environment," said Pfundner, who is also head of Swiss drugmaker
Roche's German unit, speaking at a media gathering.
"There is a legitimate concern among our members that there
is not a sufficient market in the end for a product against
multi-resistant germs."
The World Health Organization has warned that unless
something drastic is done, many antibiotics could become
redundant this century, leaving patients vulnerable to deadly
infections, particularly during operations.
A review backed by the British government concluded this
month that a global fund should be created to speed development
of new antibiotics.
In the United States, drug industry and public health
experts warned lawmakers in September that financial incentives
and a more flexible regulatory approach were needed to persuade
drug companies to develop new antibiotics.
Negotiation about new antibiotics reimbursement prices in
Germany might also be modelled on the orphan drugs status,
Pfundner suggested. Orphan drugs are currently exempt from a
separate benefit assessment procedure that newly approved drugs
have to undergo in Germany.
But a European or even multi-national approach was
eventually needed, he added.
Germany's health ministry has said on its website that
Berlin would seek to address drug-resistant superbugs as part of
the country's presidency of the G7 group of nations, leading up
to the G7 summit in Bavaria in June.
