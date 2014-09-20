German defence industry threatens to move production abroad

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 Germany's defence industry
lobby has warned that companies were looking into shifting
production abroad in response to the country's restrictive arms
export policy.
"All large defence contractors in Germany are assessing
whether they can stay in the country in the long run," Armin
Papperger, the chief executive of Rheinmetall and head
the German defence industry association, was quoted as saying by
newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Saturday.
Earlier this year, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he
would tighten rules on arms exports, curbing sales to states
such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia, whose purchases had previously
helped make Germany the world's third largest arms exporter.
In August, Germany permanently halted Rheinmetall's planned
export of combat simulation equipment to Russia, going beyond
newly-imposed European Union sanctions which block future
defence contracts.
Papperger told Sueddeutsche new restrictions left arms
manufacturers with the choice of cutting output and jobs or
moving production abroad.
"Other countries such as Switzerland, France and the United
States would be happy for us to invest there. There, we could
export more easily," he was quoted as saying.
The defence industry, which employs some 80,000 people in
Germany, has strongly criticised the stricter rules.
The chief executive of aerospace and defence group Airbus
earlier this month said Germany's restrictive arms
export policy could deter international cooperation on future
defence projects.
