UPDATE 2-Euro zone calm draws demand for long-term bonds

* Long-term bonds seen good value at strong debt auctions

* German 2044 maturity bond draws surprisingly strong bids

* French 10-year yields lower as debt worries stabilise

By William James

LONDON, Oct 31 Investors snapped up long-term debt from Germany and France on Wednesday as a period of relative stability in the euro zone tempted investors to put their money at risk for longer in exchange for better returns.

The lull in the three-year-old crisis has persuaded some investors to look at longer-maturity French and German bonds, having spent much of the year holding short-term debt with yields close to, or even below, zero.

Germany's final sale this year of its 2044 bond raised 1.704 billion euros and attracted bids worth 2.7 times the amount sold to investors -- well above the average of similar sales in 2012.

"It was actually very strong. We were a bit surprised by how strong it came out," said Artis Frankovics, strategist at Nomura in London.

The bonds, which pay 2.5 percent interest, sold at an average yield of 2.34 percent, still low by historical standards but higher than the 2.17 percent at a similar sale on July 25.

On July 26, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever it takes to save the euro, soothing concerns the currency bloc might break up.

One side effect of this pledge was to push German ultra-long bond prices lower on the risk that loose monetary policy could stoke inflation but analysts said such worries had eased, leaving the July 2044 paper looking good value compared to 10-year debt.

"We see inflation risk is coming down so that could have driven some more support for the 30-year bonds... although demand today is probably more due to valuation considerations," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

France found similarly high demand for its long-term debt, selling six-, 10- and 23-year bonds worth 7.49 billion euros -- the maximum the Treasury had targeted.

French debt has remained popular with investors thanks to its combination of higher yields than Germany and France's status as a "core" euro zone state, despite signs the government is reluctant to embark on rapid economic reform.

The bulk of the French issuance came in the 10-year October 2022 bond, on which the average yield of 2.22 percent was 6 basis points lower than at its launch earlier this month.

"It comes as tensions are easing across the euro zone, with Italy's successful auction yesterday. It's a sign that things continue to improve on the debt front," said Alexandre Baradez, senior sales trader at Saxo Bank, in Paris.