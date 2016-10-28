UPDATE 1-German energy regulator abandons power zone with Austria from 2018

* Joint power zone to be split in favour of auctions
* Regulator wants lower costs, fewer technical risks
* Disadvantage for EU energy plans, Austrian industry
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, Oct 28 Germany's energy regulator on
Friday asked power transport companies to prepare for a split of
the German and Austrian power markets, which are currently
joined, to allow for greater traffic at lower cost and fewer
technical risks.
The authority, Bundesnetzagentur (BnetzA), said in a
statement it had asked Germany's four high-voltage transmission
grid firms to prepare for the split to become effective on July
3, 2018, after which border bottlenecks would be handled via
auctions, as is usual on Germany's other borders.
"Preparing to handle the bottlenecks on the German-Austrian
border is aimed at ensuring that the power market can function
in the long term and that supply security in Germany and the
region is safeguarded," Bundesnetzagentur president Jochen
Homann said.
Austria's regulator E-Control said in a statement the
unilateral separation was "the wrong signal and not
comprehensible", but it would continue to talk to Germany to try
to find a solution to an essentially German problem.
Austria has been linked to Germany's power market since 2002
under EU targets eventually to create a single energy market.
BnetzA said auctions were planned for day-ahead, intraday
and longer-term electricity deliveries.
The reason for the measures is oversupply from northern
German wind parks, whose power flows not just onto Austrian, but
also Polish and Czech grids in a development known as "loop
flows", the regulator said.
Germany's neighbours complain that such flows cause rising
costs for the technical handling of grid stability and, due to
their frequency, increase stress on equipment and risks of
disruption.
Currently, grids in Germany do not allow such power to flow
into southern Germany in sufficient quantities and fast enough
to reach industrial consumers there, because its network
expansion plans are years behind implementation.
Consequently, German volumes are rerouted across the region
and Poles and Czechs have installed expensive phase shifters to
stem the power influx.
Austria's Chamber of Commerce has said it expected prices to
rise by around 15 percent compared to current levels after a
split.
Ideally, the European Commission wants more, not less,
cross-border power cooperation and price convergence under its
long-term goals to encourage more trading and choice.
"The split clearly contradicts the goal of a more integrated
EU internal market," E-Control said.
Germany's four network operators tasked with the job are
EnBW's TransnetBW, 50Hertz, belonging to Belgian Elia
, the German arm of Dutch TenneT IPO-TTH.AS, and
Amprion, formerly RWE's grid.
(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Maria
Sheahan and Dale Hudson)