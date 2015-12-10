EU takes Germany to court in car aircon row

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Dec 10 The European Union is taking
Germany to court for failing to stop automaker Daimler
using a banned, climate-harming coolant in the air
conditioners of its Mercedes cars.
The European Commission's move on Thursday sets the EU
executive against its biggest member state and Germany's
powerful manufacturing lobby, three months after Berlin and
Brussels were discomfited by revelations by U.S. regulators that
Volkswagen had cheated on vehicle emissions tests.
It is a new stage in a long-running row in which Germany's
critics have accused it of shielding its export manufacturers
from EU environmental rules and comes as governments from around
the world are trying to reach a climate-change deal in Paris.
The EU executive said it was pursuing the German government
at the European Court of Justice for failing to enforce an EU
law under which cars approved by national standards agencies for
production since 2011 cannot use fluorinated greenhouse gases
with a global warming potential above a mark set at 150.
Daimler, however, has continued to fill air conditioning
units in Mercedes cars with the prohibited R-134a refrigerant,
though it said in October it would change that next year.
"The Commission alleges that Germany has infringed EU law by
allowing the car manufacturer Daimler AG to place automobile
vehicles on the EU market that were not in conformity with the
MAC Directive, and failing to take remedial action," it said,
referred to the law on mobile air-conditioning (MAC).
The Commission said Daimler said that it did not use the gas
that is now approved because of safety concerns. But no other
car manufacturer shared Daimler's concerns. Its position was
also rejected by Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority
(BKA) and the Joint Research Centre of the European Commission.
"Despite contacts between the Commission and the German
authorities in the context of the infringement procedure,
Germany has not taken any further steps against the issuing of
the type-approval of non-compliant motor vehicles and has not
taken appropriate remedial action on the manufacturer," it said.
"In referring Germany to the Court of Justice, the
Commission aims to ensure that the climate objectives of the MAC
Directive are fulfilled and that EU law is uniformly applied
throughout the EU so as to ensure fair competitive conditions
for all economic operators," the statement said.
Daimler said on Oct. 20 that it would start using the
approved car coolant R1234yf and phase in carbon dioxide as a
refrigerant in some models starting next year.
The Court of Justice has the power to order governments to
take action to conform to EU law and can levy fines as
penalties. Cases typically take a year or more to be heard.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)