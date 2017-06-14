版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 20:25 BJT

German ministry says disagrees with regional bans on diesel cars

BERLIN, June 14 Germany's federal government is against individual states and cities banning cars with diesel engines to reduce pollution, a transport ministry spokesman said on Wednesday following reports that local authorities in Munich are considering such a step.

"Driving bans are the wrong political approach," a transport ministry spokesman said during a regular news conference.

Munich's mayor told a newspaper on Wednesday that the city, home to German carmaker BMW, is considering banning diesel vehicles because of "shocking" nitrogen oxides emissions in the Bavarian capital. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Louise Ireland)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐