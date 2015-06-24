German cartel office says fines automotive suppliers 75 mln eur

BERLIN, June 24 Germany's cartel office said on
Wednesday it has imposed about 75 million euros ($84.12 million)
of fines on automotive suppliers for price fixing.
Companies charged by the Bonn-based cartel office are
Autoneum Germany GmbH, Carcoustics International GmbH, Greiner
Perfoam GmbH, Ideal Automotive GmbH and International Automotive
Components Group.
The suppliers have a right to appeal the fines, though have
already agreed a settlement with the cartel office which said a
probe of another auto company is continuing, without being more
specific.
($1 = 0.8916 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)