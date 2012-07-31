Carmakers stuff German market with self-sales

* Dealers and makers account for 3 in 10 new sales
* Dealers get cash incentives to hit registration targets
* Many such vehicles end up discounted on 2nd-hand market
* Even luxury makers' self-registrations rising
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, July 31 Europe's largest car market
is in recession, but few outside the industry would know it,
thanks to a controversial sales practice that inflates official
statistics and paints a flattering picture of demand.
Three in every 10 new vehicles in Germany, including luxury
BMWs, are sold not to customers, but to carmakers and their
dealers - a type of automotive industry pump priming known as
"self-registration". At nearly half a million such registrations
in the six months through June, the total is greater than the
entire new car market in Spain.
So while official figures show a 0.7 percent rise in German
car sales for the half year, figures from auto market research
firms Dataforce and BDW Automotive show private demand fell 5
percent in the period, which would mean all the growth had been
manufactured by the manufacturers.
"Essentially, the carmakers are deceiving their
shareholders, since they make it look as if the vehicles were
actually sold. They want to pull the wool over their eyes," said
Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, head of automotive thinktank CAR at the
University of Duisburg-Essen.
Industry watchers say manufacturers across the board are
paying dealers cash bonuses that can be worth 3-4 percent of a
vehicle's listing price to reach targets linked to the number of
new cars registered as officially sold, whether or not there is
a real customer behind that purchase.
GM France President Yves Pasquier-Desvignes warned the
tactic can have a "devastating cost" for dealers, who might, for
example, boost their test-drive fleets to meet registration
goals, but then end up caught in a vicious circle.
"If you push at the end of one month, you start the next one
in deficit because you've registered a car you still have to
sell," he said.
And when dealers can no longer keep it up, carmakers do it
themselves. As a result, the two account for a combined 30
percent of the new car market, making the industry the second
largest source of demand behind only private customers, who
account for 39 percent.
"The phenomenon has really been the increasing number of
vehicles registered directly by the manufacturers themselves,"
said Marc Odinius, who tracks the phenomenon as general manager
for Frankfurt-based Dataforce, explaining that carmakers' own
share of the new car market had risen to 9 percent currently
from 5.5 percent in 2009.
"I have to admit I was surprised how high self-registrations
are," said Gareth Hession, vice president for research at auto
industry forecaster JATO. "It seems that people are burying
their head in the sand."
PRICING POWER COMPROMISED
While new car sales last year were flat compared with 2007,
the volume of used cars sold has been steadily growing, rising
8.7 percent over that period, which would chime with a rise in
self-registration vehicles subsequently shifted as used cars at
discounts that can reach as much as a third of the list price.
"If employed over a long period of time, this is an enormous
danger since they completely erode all pricing power, and
manufacturers can no longer expect customers will pay more for a
car in the future," said Peter Fuss, Senior Advisory Partner at
Ernst & Young's Global Automotive Center.
A classic example of where endemic discounting can lead was
demonstrated in the United States after the Sept. 11 attacks.
"This cut-throat competition waged through rebates and
incentives resulted in nearly all North American carmakers and
major suppliers filing for bankruptcy protection at one point or
other, with the exception of Ford and Magna," explained Fuss.
Some self-registered vehicles are legitimately needed as
corporate cars for employees or test drive vehicles for dealers,
and Dataforce's Odinius points out that there are more than
400,000 domestic auto workers who might run cars registered to
the manufacturer's own fleet, more than three times the figure
in France. And there are also more dealers relative to Germany's
population than in other European countries.
But the head of the German Federation for Motor Trades and
Repairs (ZDK) argues that 15 percent is sufficient to cover the
natural industry needs, while the other half just wind up as
used cars that have to be marked down heavily.
"If you stripped out those distressed vehicles registered
only so they can gather dust on the parking lot of a dealer or
manufacturer, then the size of the German new car market would
have been below 3 million vehicles last year (instead of 3.17
million)," ZDK President Robert Rademacher told Reuters.
"And it's not only irresponsible but also counterproductive
to use force to jam these vehicles down the market's throat,
since it doesn't lead to higher sales in the end. It only
creates distortions down the road."
LUXURY BRANDS, TOO
"It's a problem that has continued to spiral upwards,
reaching gigantic proportions," said Albert K. Still, Chairman
of the multibrand dealership chain AVAG Group, which has annual
turnover of 1.34 billion euros.
Few carmakers want to discuss the issue.
The German auto industry association VDA, which represents
brands like Volkswagen and BMW, called figures from
Dataforce and BDW Automotive that listed 480,000 self-registered
cars in the first half as "exaggeratedly high".
The rival foreign carmakers' association in Germany, VDIK,
downplayed the issue, saying the figures were not much above the
average figure of 25 percent over the past dozen years.
"Even a small increase is hazardous, though, since it almost
certainly will be a pure incremental rise in distressed vehicles
as opposed to an expansion in the natural number of
self-registrations," JATO's Hession said.
For makers battling for survival, even razor-thin margins
are better than none at all, but successful makers selling
luxury cars also rely on the practice.
"I would be somewhat more sympathetic were it just carmakers
like Opel or Peugeot reaching into their bag of tricks out of
desperation, since they depend so heavily on demand in
austerity-hit southern Europe. But it's not," ZDK President
Robert Rademacher told Reuters.
All three German premium brands sold at least a fifth of
their domestic volumes back to themselves or their dealers, with
BMW's own flagship marque coming in the highest at 29 percent,
even eclipsing the VW brand.
When shown the data for his BMW brand, Chief Executive
Norbert Reithofer said he was not involved in the specifics and
deferred all questions to his sales chief, who was not present,
before finally arguing such measures were encouraged by the
media's focus on volume rather than returns.
"I would rather forego selling 2,000 cars with borderline
contribution margins, but it's a balancing act," he said. "You
also have to consider what impact this might have on market
share and how long it would take before you've gained that
back."
A spokeswoman for BMW later said it offered incentives to
dealers to boost the number of customer test drives, and as a
direct effect there was a greater number of self-registrations.
IRRATIONAL RACE FOR VOLUME
ZDK's Rademacher is scathing. "It's precisely the premium
automakers that are engaged in an irrational race for volume,
although they are the ones that should be avoiding even the
slightest semblance of using force. Registering cars for
customers that don't actually exist is not befitting of a luxury
brand."
Although premium makers are in good financial health, AVAG's
Still said they nevertheless had a strong short-term incentive
not to follow their own advice to build one car fewer than they
can sell to maintain exclusivity.
"Once they have covered their fixed costs - development,
depreciation and so on - each incremental car that they sell on
top reaps fat profits, since then it just needs to cover the
marginal costs for some raw materials and wages," he said.
BMW is not the only successful carmaker to increase
self-registrations. Hyundai's first-half volumes in
Germany rose over 17 percent and its share grew to 3.2 percent -
catapulting it past established European rivals Peugeot
and Fiat this year.
Figures from the ZDK and Frankfurt-based market researcher
Dataforce indicate, however, that the number of new Hyundais
sold to either the company or its dealers nearly tripled during
the period, accounting for 42 percent of overall volume.
Hyundai Motor Germany told Reuters its sharp rise was due to
temporary factors like the launch of five new models and a
promotional roadshow in 25 German cities to woo fleet customers.
But it also admitted catering to those buyers wanting a new car
for the price of a used one.
"Our dealers are also handling demand from customers seeking
'one-day registrations'. These cars are being sold on shortly
after registration," said Managing Director Markus Schrick in an
emailed statement, adding the process was "closely managed" by
Hyundai Motor Germany and its dealers.
The extent to which self-registrations are used to inflate
market figures elsewhere in Europe is difficult to estimate,
since neither manufacturers nor dealers have any way of reliably
tracking the development, although GM's Pasquier-Desvignes puts
it also at about 30 percent.
"It's incredibly difficult getting statistics on what the
number of self-registrations actually is. I don't know of any
for Europe as a whole," said JATO's Hession, himself a former
DaimlerChrysler sales planning manager.
Had Germany's new car market not managed a modicum of
growth, western European new car registrations would have shrunk
at a much faster rate than the first half's 6.9 percent.
Excluding Germany, the rate of decline was 9.2 percent.
Rademacher's pleas to carmakers to "accept reality" and stop
stuffing the market appear to be falling on deaf ears.
"We can only appeal to the reason of the manufacturer,
something we do at every possible opportunity. But unfortunately
reason is a rare commodity in this world," said Rademacher.