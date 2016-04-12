Germany keen to test self-driving cars on the road

BERLIN, April 12 Chancellor Angela Merkel told
carmakers on Tuesday that they should soon be able to test
self-driving vehicles on German roads by promising to remove
legal barriers.
Germany is home to some of the world's largest car companies
including Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW
and Merkel said the industry should draw up a wish
list for Berlin to help develop self-driving vehicles, ideally
with a timetable.
The ruling coalition will meet at the end of May to discuss
next projects and if the to-do list is ready by then, the
cabinet could go ahead with creating the legal basis to test
such vehicles, she told an industry event in Berlin.
"That's not a disputed topic in the coalition," Merkel told
an audience that included Daimler head Dieter Zetsche.
Companies around the globe are currently working on
prototypes for self-driving vehicles, but such cars are not
expected to be available for the mass market before 2020.
The German government is also considering supporting the
development of and demand for electric cars in Germany.
A senior lawmaker from the Social Democrats, who share power
with Merkel's conservatives, said he expected the coalition to
agree on measures on Wednesday.
"I'm optimistic that we can convince (Finance Minister
Wolfgang) Schaeuble tomorrow," Hubertus Heil said.
Schaeuble said last month that the government would find a
way to support the development of electric cars, but would not
be able to fulfill all the hopes of the car industry.
German industry leaders have pressed the government to
introduce incentives to boost demand for electric cars, arguing
such support is required if the country is to retain its
prominent role as a car producer.
