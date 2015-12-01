German car sales to grow 4 pct in 2015 despite VW scandal

BERLIN Dec 1 Germany's auto market will shake off Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal to grow 4 percent this year and will expand slightly further in 2016, the VDA industry association said on Tuesday.

New car registrations in Europe's biggest auto market are expected to increase this year to 3.17 million and to around 3.2 million in 2016 if market conditions do not deteriorate, VDA said.

Passenger car registrations rose 9 percent in November to 272,000 vehicles, the VDA said. Eleven-month registrations in Europe's largest auto market were up 5 percent at 2.96 million.

VDA Chief Matthias Wissmann told a news conference in Berlin that the Volkswagen scandal had damaged trust in the affected company, the entire sector and diesel technology.

However, he appealed against a "general suspicion" of the car industry and diesel technology in light of the scandal. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)