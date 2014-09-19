Germany says won't delay plans to isolate risky bank business

BERLIN, Sept 19 Germany's government will not
delay plans to isolate risky hedge fund activities from banks'
normal retail business, a finance ministry spokeswoman said on
Friday, rejecting calls from financial institutes.
"The government does not plan a delay of Germany's law to
split banks, as Germany's finance sector is demanding," Finance
Ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe told Reuters.
The German government has however signalled its readiness to
adjust the law so that if a bank has enough securities, the two
arms would not be separated automatically, but only if the
supervisor orders the split.
Germany's plans to isolate hedge-fund business from
traditional banking may go further than European Union proposals
currently under discussion, prompting German banks to lobby not
to put at a disadvantage to international peers.
