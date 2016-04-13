German banks put up language barrier against ECB supervision

* Almost all German banks communicate with ECB in German
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, April 13 German banks and their chief
supervisor, the European Central Bank, don't speak the same
language -- in most cases literally.
Almost all German banks directly supervised by the ECB have
chosen to communicate with the watchdog in German rather than
English, the ECB's working language, according to information
obtained by Reuters from the ECB and the lenders.
The refusal to speak English, the lingua franca of
international finance, illustrates continued resistance from the
euro zone's most economically powerful country to the ECB's
project to establish itself as the bloc's main bank supervisor
-- one of the pillars of Europe's response to the financial
crisis that began in 2008.
"To a certain extent it has to do with the sense of
importance of the German banking system," a German corporate
lawyer who works with banks said. "They say, 'We're the biggest
jurisdiction in the euro zone and the seat of the ECB - why
can't the ECB communicate in German with us?'"
The ECB and its Italian president, Mario Draghi, have come
under renewed criticism in Germany over the central bank's
cheap-money policy.
German lenders, equally, resent instructions from Frankfurt
and many hope that maintaining German as the language for
communication will give them the upper hand in dealing with
supervisors. "We outsource the risk of a wrong translation to
the ECB," a German bank executive said.
Banks have the right to choose the language in which they
communicate with the ECB. English, the language of international
business, has been the natural choice for most of them across
the euro zone.
In Germany, however, English has been selected by just as
few as three, including Deutsche Bank, which operates
in more than 70 countries and has a British chief executive, and
the local subsidiary of Sweden's SEB.
By contrast, just 14 of the remaining 107 banks supervised
by the ECB in other euro zone countries opted for their local
language.
Part of the reason for picking German has to do with the
domestic or even regional focus of many German banks, whose
staff may not feel comfortable drafting highly sensitive
documents in a foreign language.
"We communicate in German because we are a German bank,"
Hans-Joerg Vetter, chief executive of regional lender LBBW,
said. "We make use of the legal opportunities we have."
But this is not the whole story because even some of the
more internationally oriented firms have opted for their local
language.
"You want it in German so that you understand all the
nuances and so that you can challenge it in court in your
language," said the German corporate lawyer, who asked for
anonymity because of his sensitive bank dealings.
"Although, it's good to see the English original because
there may be errors in the translation."
Their case for choosing German might even be strengthened if
Britain decides to leave the European Union at a June referendum
as this would erode the status of English in European politics.
VOCAL CRITICS
German banks have been among the most vocal critics of the
ECB since it took over supervision of the euro zone's largest
lenders in late 2014, with the aim of creating a single watchdog
for the currency bloc after a raft of bank collapses during the
financial crisis.
One of them, state-backed Landeskreditbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg, even tried to escape the ECB's supervision
altogether. The case -- in German -- is still pending before the
European Court of Justice.
Germany's own financial watchdog Bafin has also criticised
the ECB for overburdening small German banks with requests for
data and the central bank's project to launch a euro-zone wide
loan database has caused a backlash in the country.
The banks' insistence on using German is also causing some
trouble to the watchdogs themselves as at least some members of
each ECB's supervisory team -- typically the coordinator -- are
not from the same country as the bank they watch.
"It's a huge headache," one supervisor said. "I can't be
constantly asking my colleagues and the translation service just
takes too long sometime."
For this reason some banks allow staff-level communication
with the supervisor to take place in English, for instance for
the upcoming stress tests, but they still expect official
documents to be in German.
An ECB spokeswoman said native speakers on supervisory teams
can help colleagues who are not fluent, while the institution
also uses internal and external translators, as well as
interpreters for more formal proceedings.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Kroener; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)