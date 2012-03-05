German banks to accept Greek debt cut -sources

FRANKFURT, March 5 Most German banks will accept the deal negotiated by bank lobby group IIF and Greece, cutting the face value of their Greek bond holdings by just over half, people with knowledge of the matter said.

While Greek sovereign debt owned by German lenders has a face value of roughly 15 billion euros ($20 billion), in most cases they have already written down that value in their books by about three quarters.

FMS Wertmanagement, the biggest creditor with an exposure of nominally more than 8 billion euros, will accept the deal, a person close to the lender said on Monday.

FMS, the bad bank set up to hold the toxic assets of bailed-out former bluechip lender Hypo Real Estate, is to formally decide on accepting the debt cut later this week, the person said.

Commerzbank, which had originally invested almost 3 billion euros in Greek sovereign bonds but has written down its exposure to 800 million, said last month it had little choice but to take part in the bond swap.

At the time, chief executive Martin Blessing said: "The voluntariness (of the Greek debt swap) is about as voluntary as a confession at a Spanish inquisition trial."

Deutsche Bank, which had an initial exposure 1.6 billion euros, said on Monday it would take part in the deal, which its Chief Executive Josef Ackermann helped negotiate as chairman of bank lobby group IIF.

On Saturday, IIF expressed confidence that a bond swap deal, a key part of Greece's bailout programme, would be completed successfully next week.

Bondholders have until March 8 to sign up to the agreement, under which they will exchange their existing Greek government bonds for new paper in a swap deal that will see the nominal value of their holdings cut by 53.5 percent.

Failure to secure a deal with private sector creditors would threaten the 130-billion-euro bailout package agreed last month with the European Central Bank, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

Sources close to other big German creditors with an original Greek exposure of more than 1 billion -- such as DZ Bank and Erste Abwicklungsanstalt -- also said that the lenders would take part in the swap deal.

Insurers Allianz, Munich Re and public-sector bank LBBW have yet to make announcements but are expected to join in.

Sources close to several landesbanks with exposures of 80 to 250 million euros said the lenders would not prevent approval of the haircut.

The banks declined to comment.

The German banking association BdB said two weeks ago that it assumed many private creditors would take part in the compromise, adding German banks had already prepared for a haircut on their Greek bondholdings.