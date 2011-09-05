RPT-Bankers plot course as sovereign debt clouds loom

(Repeats to send to additional subscribers)
* Frankfurt hosts two-day 'Banks in Transition' conference
* Banks eye capital and funding concerns, job cuts
FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Top European bankers will
gather in Frankfurt for a two-day conference on Monday to share
insights on whether the latest sovereign debt crisis squall
could yet turn into a financial market storm.
Predictions of dark clouds over the German city's annual
Banks in Transition conference are a fitting backdrop for the
gloom in the capital markets, where fears over sovereign
defaults in euro area periphery countries have sent investors
scurrying for shelter, halting the takeovers and stock market
listings that are the lifeblood of the bloc's investment banks.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Josef Ackermann
will set the tone on day one of the conference with a review of
the macroeconomic and regulatory changes that many bankers say
are crimping banks' ability to earn their way back to health.
Germany's largest lender and global investment banking
player has already warned that reaching its goal of 6.4 billion
euros ($9.1 billion) in pretax profit for this year was becoming
more difficult and required a quick and sustained resolution of
the European sovereign debt crisis.
The crisis has kept banks hostage to market concerns about
their capital strength and access to funding, concerns that were
stoked again this week when the International Monetary Fund said
Europe's lenders needed urgent recapitalisation.
A European source told Reuters that the IMF saw a capital
shortfall of 200 billion euros ($284 billion) among European
lenders.
The chief executives of Commerzbank , Societe
Generale and UniCredit will also set out
their visions for the way forward in difficult terrain.
As the prospects recede for a near-term return of
confidence, some major lenders, including Barclays ,
HSBC , Goldman Sachs , Credit Suisse and
UBS , have begun to slash tens of thousands of
high-paying financial sector jobs.
The chief executive of JP Morgan's investment bank,
Jes Staley, will give the view from the other side of the
Atlantic.
($1 = 0.702 Euros)
($1 = 0.704 Euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)