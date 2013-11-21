UPDATE 1-Germany wants some banks shielded under ECB supervision

* Document says some German banks have "particularities"
* Some 24 domestic banks expected to come under ECB
* ECB to assume supervisory role from Nov. 2014
By Matthias Sobolewski
BERLIN, Nov 21 German parties negotiating the
formation of a new government have signalled that they want
certain domestic banks shielded from external oversight by the
European Central Bank once it assumes new supervisory powers
next year.
In a draft coalition document obtained by Reuters, the
parties say they will ask national financial regulator Bafin to
ensure that the "particularities" of German banks are respected
when they come under the watch of the ECB.
The language reflects lingering wariness in Berlin about
giving the ECB powers to supervise certain savings, development
and private banks that have long operated under German rules.
The ECB is due to take over supervisory responsibilities for
130 European banks in November of next year. Some 24 German
banks will be among those, from heavyweight Deutsche Bank
to regional Landesbanks and savings bank Hamburger
Sparkasse.
The 10-page document was prepared by a working group led by
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and is expected to flow into
a broader coalition contract between his conservatives and the
centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), forming a policy blueprint
for a new government.
It points out that because of rules specifying that all
banks with assets of 30 billion euros or above must come under
European supervision, some German banks that are "regionally
limited" and "active in special sectors" will be subject to ECB
oversight.
"The government will ask the Bafin, in line with its
responsibilities for European bank supervision, to ensure that
the particularities of certain banks, for example state
development banks, are respected," the document reads.
The paper stresses the need for leverage ratio limits for
banks and voices support for Europe-wide implementation of the
so-called Liikanen proposals for banks, which would legally
separate risky investment activities from traditional lending
business.
It also promises a crackdown on tax avoidance by
multinational companies, saying Germany could press ahead with
national laws to prevent the kind of profit-shifting that has
allowed Apple, Google, Amazon and
Starbucks to reduce their tax bills.
The leaders of the G20 group of nations have all backed an
effort by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development (OECD) to tackle corporate tax avoidance.
But the document suggests that a new German government may
not be prepared to wait another two years for the OECD to submit
its recommendations for change.